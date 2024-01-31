The world premiere of two-time SXSW audience award winner Michael Showalter’s The Idea Of You starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine will close SXSW 2024 on March 16.

The film from Amazon MGM Studios centres on Solène, a 40-year-old single mother who embarks on an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of superstar boy band August Moon.

Amazon MGM Studios also has the opening night film Road House and both will bypass a theatrical release and go straight to Prime Video.



The cast on The Idea Of You includes Ella Rubin, Reid Scott, Annie Mumolo, Viktor White, Raymond Cham, Jaiden Anthony, and Dakota Adan. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Robinne Lee.

Showalter’s Hello My Name is Doris won the SXSW audience award in 2015, and The Big Sick took the prize in 2017.

The Idea Of You is produced by Cathy Schulman, who returns to the festival in Austin, Texas, after premiering Bernie in 2012. Additional producers include Hathaway, Gabrielle Union, Lee, Eric Hayes, Showalter and Jordana Mollick.

“Michael Showalter has done it again,” said Claudette Godfrey, VP of film & TV. “The Idea Of You is a sexy, unexpected masterpiece with a fresh perspective on love, age, attraction, and the timeless nature of human connection.

As previously announced SXSW will open with film premiere Jake Gyllenhaal starrer Road House – which director Doug Liman will not attend in protest over Amazon MGM Studio’s decision to send the film straight to Prime Video – while the Centrepiece Screening is David Leitch’s The Fall Guy at Universal starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

The festival runs March 8-16.