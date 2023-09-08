Tara Erer is to replace Dan Grabiner as Amazon Studios’ head of originals for the UK and Northern Europe.

Amazon Studios head of international originals James Farrell announced the departure of Grabiner this morning in an email to staff. Grabiner is leaving to start his own company having worked at Amazon since 2019 on a slate including The Rig, The Devil’s Hour, All Or Nothing and Clarkson’s Farm.

Erer has worked in Amazon’s local originals team for 4 years,working in London for one and leading the centralized original movies team, working with teams around the world on titles like Culpa Mia, Sayen and Argentina 1985.

Grabiner will be leaving in mid-October to launch premium factual label Orchard Studios with former The Garden chief executive Nicola Hill.

Farrell said that Grabiner and Erer are collaborating on a handover.

Referring to Grabiner, Farrell said: “I know his intellect, his EQ, his creative instincts and his sense of humor will serve him well in his upcoming venture…the analogy I find most fitting is that when a team has had that kind of success, it’s bound to lose one of its star players.

Farrell said that Erer, who has been based in the UK for over a year, “has shown great taste in the kinds of films customers want to watch, and she has proven to be a wonderful teammate and collaborator.”