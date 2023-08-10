AMC Networks has announced the film group senior leadership team led by Scott Shooman encompassing IFC Films, RLJE Films and the Shudder streaming service.

Nicole Weis joins the company as vice president of distribution for IFC Films and will manage theatrical rollout, reporting to Shooman. She previously served as vice president of sales and distribution at A24 Films and prior to that worked at at Universal Pictures and Focus Features.

Judy Woloshen joins as vice president of public relations managing national publicity efforts across the three film brands, reporting to Olivia Dupuis, SVP of Public Relations. She most recently served as vice president of publicity at AMC Networks and before that was vice president of national publicity at Focus.

There have also been several promotions. IFC Films’ Matt Landers becomes SVP of marketing and reports to AMC Networks head of marketing Kim Granito; while Danielle Freiberg is the new vice president of festivals and publicity, reporting to Dupuis.

In addition, Adam Koehler has been named director of acquisitions reporting to Shooman; Jamie Righetti becomes director of marketing and reports to Landers; and Tatiana Faris has been named manager of distribution, reporting to Weis.

“Nicole and Judy are uniquely talented and bring a depth of industry knowledge and experience, along with a deep passion for the art of filmmaking and storytelling, to our team,” said Shooman. “Their expertise, enthusiasm and leadership will be a tremendous asset as we continue to optimise our unique position in the marketplace, elevate a broad range of films and navigate this transformative moment in our industry.”

Shooman hailed the “well-deserved recognition” for the promoted executives.