Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers (AMPTP) has responded to what it called an attempt by SAG-AFTRA to ”mischaracterize” recent contract talks, while the Guild said the studios have not ”meaningfully” engaged on the most critical issues.

In a statement AMPTP said the Guild, which ordered its 160,000 members to go on strike last Friday (July 14), has mischaracterised negotiations, distorts offers made, and does not include proposals made verbally to Guild leadership on July 12.

“The deal that SAG-AFTRA walked away from on July 12 is worth more than $1 billion in wage increases, pension & health contributions and residual increases and includes first-of-their-kind protections over its three-year term, including expressly with respect to AI,” the statement said.

Posting on its website on Monday evening, SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee said, “We need transformative contracts, yet remain far apart on the most critical issues that affect the very survival of our profession. Specifically, we need fair compensation that accounts for inflation, revenue sharing on top of residuals, protection from AI technology, and updates to our pension and health contribution caps, which haven’t been changed in decades. This is why we’re on strike. The AMPTP thinks we will relent, but the will of our membership has never been stronger.”

SAG-AFTRA said (scroll to bottom) that it demanded an 11% general wage increase in year 1 of a new three-year contract so members can recover from record inflation under the term of the prior contract and claimed AMPTP offered 5%.

On the subject of artificial intelligence the Guild said it wants a comprehensive set of provisions “to grant informed consent and fair compensation when a “digital replica” is made or our performance is changed using AI”, and said AMPTP wants to “scan a background performer’s image, pay them for a half a day’s labor, and then use an individual’s likeness for any purpose forever without their consent”.

AMPTP said it offered the highest percentage increase in minimums in 35 years”, “substantial increase in High Budget DVOD foreign residuals”, and “groundbreaking” AI proposals which protect performers’ digital likenesses and include a requirement for the performer’s consent for the creation and use of digital replicas or for digital alterations of a performance.

The full statements from both sides appear below.

AMPTP statement:

Statement from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers SAG-AFTRA continues to mischaracterize the negotiations with AMPTP. Not only does its press release deliberately distort the offers made by AMPTP, it also fails to include the proposals offered verbally to SAG-AFTRA leadership on July 12. The deal that SAG-AFTRA walked away from on July 12 is worth more than $1 billion in wage increases, pension & health contributions and residual increases and includes first-of-their-kind protections over its three-year term, including expressly with respect to AI. Despite what SAG-AFTRA would have you believe today, at its ratification in 2020, the current SAG-AFTRA contract was hailed by SAG-AFTRA leadership as “the most lucrative deal we have ever negotiated…valued at $318 million over the three-year term of the contract.” SAG-AFTRA further stated at the time that the deal “sets up for our long-term future… a forward-thinking agreement that builds on the changing realities of the streaming business.” The AMPTP’s goal from day one has been to come to a mutually beneficial agreement with SAG-AFTRA. A strike is not the outcome we wanted. For SAG-AFTRA to assert that we have not been responsive to the needs of its membership is disingenuous at best. Here are some of the components of the Producers’ offer that SAG-AFTRA has chosen to forgo in favor of a strike: ● The highest percentage increase in minimums in 35 years ● 76% increase in High Budget SVOD foreign residuals ● Substantial increases in pension and health contribution caps ● Groundbreaking AI proposal which protects performers’ digital likenesses, including a requirement for performer’s consent for the creation and use of digital replicas or for digital alterations of a performance. ● 58% increase in salaries for major role (guest star) performers wages on High Budget SVOD Programs. ● Limitation of self-tape requests, including page, time and tech requirements. Options for virtual or in-person auditions. ● 11% pay increase in year 1 for background actors, stand-ins and photo doubles, an additional 17% increase for background actors required to do extensive self-styling, and an additional 62% increase for stand-ins required to deliver lines during a run-through and photo doubles required to memorize and deliver lines on camera. ● First-time-ever fixed residuals for Stunt Coordinators on television and High Budget SVOD programs. ● Shortened option periods for series regulars earning less than $65,000 per episode on a half-hour series or less than $70,000 per episode on a one-hour series. ● Dancers will now receive the on-camera rate for rehearsal days. ● Additional payments of 25% for dancers required to sing on camera during principal photography, as well as for singers required to dance on camera. ● First-of-its-kind provision establishing rates, terms and conditions for High Budget Programs made for AVOD. ● Hair and make-up consultation for performers of all complexions and hair textures. ● Limits on the amount of initial compensation that can be advanced or prepaid as residuals.

SAG statement: