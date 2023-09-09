Hollywood studios and streamers negotiator AMPTP (Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers) issued a statement late on Friday saying its members were “aligned” after Writers Guild Of America (WGA) updated striking members earlier in the evening and essentially claimed there was a lack of unity among the companies.

“The AMPTP member companies are aligned and are negotiating together to reach a resolution,” AMPTP’s statement read. “Any suggestion to the contrary is false. Every member company of the AMPTP wants a fair deal for writers and actors and an end to the strikes, which are affecting not only our writer and actor colleagues, but also thousands of others across the industry.”

The AMPTP said it had “repeatedly put forward offers” addressing each of the WGA’s demands and that the parties were close on many issues, including AI-related matters.

WGA maintains that since the strike began on May 2, the AMPTP has only offered one proposal on August 11.

AMPTP said that the Guild has by and large remained “entrenched” on its position over mandatory staffing of writers rooms and has made considerable gains during negotiations. AMPTP said WGA held the power to move talks forward and said all its member companies were eager to achieve resolution.

Earlier on Friday WGA told members to stand together on the 130th day of its work stoppage and said since SAG-AFTRA started its own strike, conversations by WGA hierarchy with executives at individual legacy studios indicated “both the desire and willingness to negotiate an agreement that adequately addresses writers’ issues”.

The guild asserted its was ready to negotiate a deal with studios outside of the “broken AMPTP model” and said the latter’s “intransigence” was hindering progress.

Both the AMPTP statement and the WGA update that preceded it appear below.

AMPTP statement:

The AMPTP member companies are aligned and are negotiating together to reach a resolution. Any suggestion to the contrary is false. Every member company of the AMPTP wants a fair deal for writers and actors and an end to the strikes, which are affecting not only our writer and actor colleagues, but also thousands of others across the industry. That is why the AMPTP has repeatedly put forward offers that address major priorities of the WGA, including a last round of offers on August 17th and 18th . [See below] On many issues, AI among them, we are close. Our AI proposal has provided clear guarantees that the use of AI will not affect writers’ pay, credit or separated rights. We have asked the WGA to identify any remaining holes in the AI offer and it has not responded. On the important topic of mandatory staffing, the WGA has remained entrenched in its original position, except for a single modest change in its position on staffing in development rooms. The WGA has achieved substantial gains for its members during this negotiation process and holds the power to move this negotiation forward by responding to the AMPTP’s most recent offers on key issues. The AMPTP, including all its member companies, remains eager to reach resolution. Timeline Of Proposals April 14, 2023: AMPTP presented WGA with its Comprehensive Package Proposal, a 31-page document. April 26, 2023: AMPTP presented WGA with its Revised Comprehensive Package Proposal, a 40-page document. April 30, 2023: AMPTP presented WGA with its Second Revised Comprehensive Package Proposal, a 41-page document that addressed all items in negotiations. August 11, 2023: AMPTP presented WGA with its Third Revised Comprehensive Package Proposal, a 69-page document that addressed all items in negotiations. August 15, 2023: WGA responded with a 4-page document with limited moves in a handful of areas. August 16, 2023: WGA provided details of its revised written proposal on A.I. August 17, 2023: AMPTP provided WGA a revised AI counterproposal, which focused on the key concerns that the WGA had expressed during discussion the previous day. August 18, 2023: AMPTP offered further compromises to WGA’s August 15th response. WGA indicated it would respond the following week. AMPTP has not heard from the Guild since that time.

WGA update: