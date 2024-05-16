Los Angeles and Brussels-based Angel Oak Films is preparing a $10m adaptation of the 2021 South African drama Good Life to star Lucy Hale and has commenced sales talks on the new project in Cannes.

Whereas the original film and TIFF selection was set in Greece, this “fresh interpretation” of the coming-of-age drama will be situated in the Italian countryside.

Hale will play Olive, a young woman grappling with heartache who feels trapped in her New York life and flees to Italy.

Without a place to stay she sleeps in the ruins of her late father’s house, only to encounter hostility from the locals. When she meets a seven-year-old refugee, however, the youngster helps Olive turn her life around.

Production is scheduled to take place in Italy in September and sees the original film’s Bonnie Rodini return as director.

Angel Oak principals Pascal Borno and Alain Gillissen are producing with Silvio Muraglia of Paradox Studios.

Hale, who starred in Pretty Little Liars, Which Brings Me To You, and Truth Or Dare, said: “Good Life captured my heart and I am thrilled to be telling this story of a woman searching for more meaning and purpose in her life.”