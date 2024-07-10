The UK’s Kaleidoscope Film Distribution has sold family animation Rebellious around the world, including Dazzler Media for UK-Ireland, which will release the film theatrically later this year.

Further deals include Forefront Media across Africa; NEO Films for Cyprus and Greece; Foxx Media in the Czech Republic and Slovakia; PRO Films for Bulgaria; the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region is The Plot Pictures; Red Cape in Israel; Boxoo for Vietnam and Hungary; and ADS for Romania.

A young princess defies her father by breaking tradition and choosing her own husband, who is not quite the traditional fairytale prince. Just as the wedding festivities begin, a dragon swoops in and flies away with the princess.

Rebellious is directed by Aleksey Tsitsilin, whose credits include Netflix animation Secret Magic Control Agency, and produced by the UK’s Magic Frame Animation and Creation Entertainment Media.