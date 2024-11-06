German sales outfit Epsilon has closed a raft of sales on two titles on its AFM slate: animated features Mimi & Harold - Out Of Frame and Brave Heart Yakari.

Mimi & Harold - Out Of Frame, produced by Ulysses Filmproduktion and directed by Toby Genkel, has gone to Poland (Kino Swiat), Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria (Prorom Media), ex-Yugoslavia (Karantanija), Baltics (GPI), Ukraine (SVOE Kino), Russia (Arna Media), Israel (Red Cape Distribution), Middle East (Selim Ramia & Co), Turkey (TME), Portugal (Pris Audiovisuais), Greece (Rosenbud), Vietnam (Mockingbird) and Taiwan (Swallow Wings). The German release is being handled by DCM.

Meanwhile, big-screen adventure Brave Heart Yakari, directed by Xavier Giacometti and about the intrepid little Sioux’s attempts to save his injured friend Buffalo-Seed, has been snapped up for Scandinavia (Another World), Israel (Five Stars), Greece (Neo Films), Portugal (Pris Audiovisuais), Poland (Nowe Horyzonty), ex-Yugoslavia (Karantanija), Ukraine (SVOE Kino), Turkey (TME), Baltics (GPI) and Russia (Arna Media). The film will be released in France by Bac Films.

Epsilon is the joint venture between Alice von Einem and Julia Weber, both ex-Global Screen executives, and the Beta Group. The world sales outfit, which launched earlier this year, specialises in family entertainment and brand-based content.

Its AFM slate also includes School Of Magical Animals 3, The Amazing Maurice – Waters Of Life, Nessie Junior and Robin And The Hoods.