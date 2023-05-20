International sales firm Pink Parrot Media has secured key sales on animated musical comedy Unstable, including a US distribution deal with Viva Pictures.

The film has also sold to CIS and Baltics (Volga), Scandinavia (Mis Label), Bulgaria (Pro Films), Romania (Idea Films), Spain (Flins y Piniculas), Portugal (NOS Lusomundo), Poland (Monolith), Middle East (Front Row), former Yugoslavia (Blitz) and Ukraine and Baltics (Adastra Cinema).

Unstable follows a disillusioned police horse who undergoes a dramatic makeover and seeks justice with a new friend, 7-year-old dressage enthusiast Luna. Directed by Benoit Godbout and co-written by David Freedman and Gareth Edwards, the film is currently closing financing. Marie Claude Beauchamp of Canada’s Carpediem Film & TV and Andrew Baker of the UK’s Cantilever Media are producing.

Viva Pictures is planning a theatrical release on over 3,000 screens in February 2026.