Anna Higgs, chair of the Bafta film committee and managing director of talent agency Casarotto Ramsay & Associate, will be the keynote speaker at Film London’s Production Finance Market (PFM), which runs October 10-11 as part of the BFI London Film Festival’s Industry strand.

The two-day film financing event will take place at London’s The Thistle hotel with 60 projects and 50 financiers expected to attend.

Higgs, who was recently re-elected Bafta chair, will sit down for an interview with Film London CEO Adrian Wootton to discuss the wider industry landscape.

This will be followed by a case study presentation of Janis Pugh’s feature fiction debut Chuck Chuck Baby with its producer Anne Beresford and sales agent Steven Bestwick from Yellow Affair.

The PFM aims to connect international filmmakers and financiers and consists of two strands – one looking at projects with a budget above €1m and a New Talent strand for first or second features.

The PFM also continues its partnerships with The New Black Film Collective and Tallinn Black Nights as well as EAVE, MIFF 37 South, The Netherlands Film Commission, Ontario Creates IFF@TIFF and South Africa’s National Film & Video Foundation.