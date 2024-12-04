Sean Baker’s Anora and Jane Schoenbrun’s I Saw The TV Glow lead the 2025 Independent Spirit Award nominations with six each.

Both films were nominated in best feature, best director, best lead performance, best supporting performance and the producers award with I Saw The TV Glow also picking up best screenplay.

While Anora has been considered a strong awards contender across the branches since picking up the Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, I Saw The TV Glow has had more success in the independent sphere. The film premiered at Sundance and has since played Berlinale Panorama, San Sebastian, and SXSW. The horror film follows two teenagers who become enthralled by a mysterious late-night TV show and counts Emma Stone among its producers.

The two films will be competing in best feature against Nickel Boys, Sing Sing and The Substance. Meanwhile, Sean Wang’s Didi landed four nominations including best first feature and best first screenplay.

Despite the election shadow and distribution struggles in the US, The Apprentice, which was released by Briarcliff Entertainment is up for three awards – best directing, best editing and best lead performance for Sebastian Stan.

For distributors, A24 landed the most nominations once again with 19 to its name while Netflix scored nine.

The Robert Altman award, given to a film with an ensemble cast, will be bestowed upon Azazel Jacobs’ His Three Daughters which counts Natasha Lyonne, Elisabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon among its cast.

On the TV side, Shogun leads the nominations with five, followed by Baby Reindeer and English Teacher with four apiece.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Santa Monica on February 22, 2025.

Earlier this week the Gothams and the New York Film Critics Circle ceremonies took place, with double wins for Nickel Boys director RaMell Ross; No Other Land in documentary and All We Imagine As Light in best international feature.

Film Categories

Best feature

Anora

I Saw The TV Glow

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Best first feature

Didi

In The Summers

Janet Planet

The Piano Lesson

Problemista

John Cassavetes Award (best feature made for under $500,000)

Big Boys

Girls Will Be Girls

Ghostlight

Jazzy

The People’s Joker

Best director

Ali Abbasi, The Apprentice

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Alonso Ruizpalacios, La Cocina

Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw the TV Glow

Best screenplay

A Different Man

Heretic

I Saw The TV Glow

My Old Ass

A Real Pain

Best first screenplay

Didi

The Felling

Good One

Janet Planet

Problemista

Best cinematography

La Cocina

The Fire Inside

Nickel Boys

Janet Planet

Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell

Best editing

The Apprentice

Didi

September 5

Nightbitch

Jazzy

Best lead performance

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Ryan Destiny, The Fire Inside

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Keith Kupferer, Ghostlight

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Hunter Schafer, Cuckoo

Justice Smith, I Saw the TV Glow

June Squibb, Thelma

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best supporting performance

Yura Borisov, Anora

Joan Chen, DiDi

Kiera Culkin, A Real pain

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Carol Kane, Between The Temples

Karren Karagulian, Anora

Kani Kusruti, Girls Will Be Girls

Brigette Lundy-Paine, I Saw The TV Glow

Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin, Sing Sing

Adam Pearson, A Different Man

Best breakthrough performance

Isaac Krasner, Big Boys

Katy O’Brian, Love Lies Bleeding

Mason Alexander Park, National Anthem

René Pérez Joglar, In the Summers

Maisy Stella, My Old Ass

Robert Altman Award

His Three Daughters

Best documentary

Gaucho Gaucho

Hummingbirds

No Other Land

Patrice: The Movie

Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat

Best international film

All We Imagine As Light

Black Dog

Flow

Green Border

Hard Truths

Producers award

Alex Coco

Sarah Winshall

Zoe Worth

Someone to watch award

Nicholas Colia, Griffin In Summer

Sarah Friedland, Familiar Touch

Pham Thien An, Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell

Truer Than Fiction Award