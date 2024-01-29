Worldwide box office January 26-28

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Fighter (various) $24.6m $25.1m $20.8m $20.8m 23 2. Anyone But You (Sony) $19m $126.6m $14.2m $55.4m 49 3. The Beekeeper (MGM) $18.3m $104.2m $10.9m $61.9m 62 4. Wonka (Warner Bros)

$13.7m $552.1m $7.8m $356.9m 78 5. Poor Things (Disney) $13m $51.1m $10m $26.3m 37 6. Johnny Keep Walking! (various) $12.5m $154.6m $12.3m $154.1m 8 7. Mean Girls (Paramount) $11.6m $83.4m $4.3m $22.6m 23 8. Migration (Universal) $10.4m $206.1m $5.2m $104.9m 77 9. Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom (Warner Bros) $9.8m $412.7m $7m $294.7m 79 10. Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom (various) $8.9m $8.9m $8.9m $8.9m 1

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘Anyone But You’ boosted by international hold

Sony’s Anyone But You has achieved its highest ranking in Comscore’s worldwide box office chart to date, rising from fourth to second place.

The romantic comedy landed in the chart at the beginning of the year in ninth place, and has been steadily climbing ever since.

Anyone But You grossed an estimated $14.2m from 48 international markets at the weekend (January 26-28), plus $4.8m for North America – and thus $19.0m overall.

Cumulative totals are $55.4m for international, $71.2m in North America, and $126.6m globally.

In international holdover markets, Anyone But You scored a 3% rise overall, led by Germany with an estimated $2.5m for its second session, up 17%, and delivering a $5.6m total after two weekends of play.

Mexico likewise saw a rise – up 18% – in its second session, and estimated weekend takings of $1.6m take the total there to $3.6m.

Anyone But You has been on release longer in key markets UK/Ireland and Australia – the latter providing the location for the film’s wedding-party storyline. Cumulative grosses in these two territories are respectively $10.6m and $12.3m, thus leading the international league table for the film.

Among new openings, Italy leads with an estimated $1.2m – the highest debut for a romantic comedy in the market since 2016.

Sony’s film is chasing the $168.8m achieved by Universal romantic comedy Ticket To Paradise in 2022. That hit had the advantage of two major romcom stars in Julia Roberts and George Clooney, but Anyone But You is reaching younger audiences thanks to its two appealing leads Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

‘Fighter’ tops global box office with $24.6m debut

While Sony will be pleased to see Anyone But You rising up the box office chart, the film was denied the top spot thanks to the arrival of patriotic Indian aviation action film Fighter, which begins with an estimated $24.6m – breaking down into $20.8m for 22 international markets, and $3.7m for North America.

The Hindi-language film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor as fighter pilots who form an elite team called Air Dragons to see off a terrorist threat. Siddharth Anand (War, Pathaan) directs, produces and co-writes.

The January 25 release in India coincided with the country’s Republic Day holiday, celebrating the nation’s transition to a republic in 1950. Opening box office for Fighter in India has been reported as an estimated $14.4m – which is nearly three quarters of the international total.

For the second week in a row, a film has topped the worldwide chart with estimated weekend takings below $25m. The Beekeeper led the ranking a week ago with an estimated $22.7m. In 2023, on no occasion did a film top the worldwide chart with less than $25m for the weekend.

Awards contender ‘Poor Things’ boosted by new openings

A week ago, Searchlight Pictures’ Poor Things entered the worldwide box office top 10 chart for the first time, coinciding with the eighth week of release in North America.

The film’s continued international expansion via Disney – plus also a bigger footprint in North America – sees it now rise up from ninth to fifth place in the chart.

Poor Things grossed an estimated $10.0m in 36 international markets, plus also $3.0m in North America – the latter representing a 43% box office rise.

Cumulatively, Poor Things has now reached $26.3m for international, $24.8m in North America, and $51.1m, worldwide.

Among new markets, Italy leads with an estimated $2.1m, ahead of Mexico ($1.6m including previews), Spain ($900,000) and Japan ($700,000). In Mexico, that’s the second-biggest opening ever for a Searchlight Pictures film, behind only The Shape Of Water, directed by Mexico’s Guillermo Del Toro.

In cumulative totals, UK/Ireland leads international markets with $6.4m, ahead of director Yorgos Lanthimos’s home country Greece ($2.8m), and then France and Italy (both $2.1m).

This coming weekend sees Poor Things arrive in Brazil. South Korea is set for March 6.

Poor Things is chasing the $95.9m total achieved by Lanthimos’s The Favourite in 2018: $34.4m in North America and $61.6m for international.

Also for Searchlight/Disney, Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers entered what will likely prove its strongest international market, UK/Ireland, landing in second place there with an estimated $1.5m including previews. International total is now $2.2m, while in North America the film has reached $3.0m after six weeks of play. Global total is thus $5.2m, with most of the major international markets ahead of it.

‘The Beekeeper’ cracks $100m

Miramax’s Jason Statham action thriller The Beekeeper enjoyed another strong hold for the weekend, delivering an estimated $10.9m from 61 international markets, plus also $7.4m in North America for Amazon MGM Studios.

The Beekeeper topped the North America ranking for the first time, as Mean Girls drifted down a place. Decline for the David Ayer-directed film was a slim 14%.

For international, the drop was 23%, although that decline would be a little bit steeper if the two film’s new markets – Israel and Africa – are stripped out of the latest weekend total.

Globally, The Beekeeper has now broken through the $100m barrier, and is now at $104.2m.