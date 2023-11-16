Apple Original Films’ Napoleon from Ridley Scott has been cleared for release in China and will open on December 1.

Sony Pictures handles worldwide distribution on the epic feature starring Joaquin Phoenix as the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, whose ego and appetite for military conquest took him across Europe, Egypt, Russia and eventually into exile before returning for one last campaign.

Napoleon also focuses on the titular character’s obsessive love for Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby.

The feature opens in North America on November 22 heading into the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

It marks awards season’s second major Apple Original to open within just over one month following Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon, on which Apple partners with worldwide distributor Paramount Pictures.

That film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro, has amassed a little over $138m worldwide, of which $68m comes from North America.

Apple is partnering with Universal on the February 2024 global release of Matthew Vaughn’s spy thriller Argylle starring Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa.