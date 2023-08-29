Following its premiere in Cannes, Apple Original Films is high on its Martin Scorsese’s awards heavyweight Killers Of The Flower Moon and will go straight into a wide day-and-date global release in partnership with Paramount on October 20, scrapping the previously announced October 6 limited release.

The crime epic, which was previously set to open in limited release before expanding wide on October 20, will then debut on Apple TV+ after the exclusive theatrical run.

The move is not only a sign that Apple knows it has a box office prospect on its hands, but a confident push into an awards season with a mighty contender which has been seen by the world’s critics.

Distributors are wavering over when to release their awards prospects at a time when actors and writers are barred by SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strike rules from doing publicity or walking red carpets on films at struck companies.

The Apple TV+ launch date and length of the exclusive theatrical run remain unconfirmed, however Screen has reported that the exclusive component will be considerable, with several sources citing a minimum of 45 days in North America. Apple have not commented on further specifics.

The wide theatrical release will also encompass Imax theatres, for which the film will be digitally re-mastered.

Scorsese directed and co-adapted the screenplay with Eric Roth from David Grann’s bestseller about the serial murder of members of the oil-rich Osage Nation in Oklahoma in the 1920s. Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, and Tantoo Cardinal star.

The Apple Studios film was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way. Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Daniel Lupi served as producers, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul executive producers.

The studio also unveiled key art for Killers Of The Flower Moon. One poster is a close-up on DiCaprio’s character Ernest Burkhart, while the other shows Burkhart and Gladstone’s character, Mollie Burkhart.

Apple won the best picture Oscar with Coda in 2022.