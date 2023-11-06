Apple is moving ahead on its first original Peanuts feature, the company announced on Monday.

Two-time Annie Award nominee Steve Martino (Horton Hears A Who, Ice Age: Continental Drift), director of 2015’s The Peanuts Movie, helms the new project from WildBrain and Peanuts Worldwide.

Bonnie Arnold (How To Train Your Dragon franchise, Toy Story) is producing the CG-animated feature as Snoopy and Charlie Brown embark on an adventure through the Big City, learning the true meaning of friendship and meeting surprising new friends along the way.

Karey Kirkpatrick (Chicken Run, Smallfoot, Over The Hedge) is writing the screenplay from an original story by co-writers Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano, the team that wrote The Peanuts Movie.

Apple’s multi-year partnership with Skydance Animation ended last month, however Apple sources emphasised that the company remains invested in the animated children’s and family space. The new feature project joins the line-up of Peanuts specials and original series streaming on the platform.

“Fans of all ages have been enamored with Peanuts on Apple TV+,” said Tara Sorensen, Apple’s head of children’s programming, said Apple TV+ remained the preeminent home for Snoopy and friends.

Craig Schulz, the son of Peanuts creator Charles Schultz, said: ”It is so special to carry on my father’s legacy with an original story from me, my son Bryan, and his writing partner Neil.”

Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano served as executive producers on Peanuts family specials on Apple TV+ such as Emmy Award-nominated Earth Day special Snoopy Presents: It’s The Small Things, Charlie Brown, and Snoopy Presents: Lucy’s School.