Apple TV+’s Silo has begun production on its third series in the UK.

The sci-fi drama begins filming at Hoddesdon Studios in Hertfordshire, the same studio its first two series shot at.

Based on Hugh Howey’s trilogy, Silo centres around a community of people who believe they are the last survivors of civilisation. Forced to live in a giant silo underground to protect themselves from the outside world, some members of the community begin to question what is really going on.

The series is created by Graham Yost and stars Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common and Harriet Walker.

Its second series debuts next month after several delays owing to the Hollywood strikes.

Silo is produced by Apple Studios for Apple TV+.

Some details of this story came from our sister site The Knowledge.