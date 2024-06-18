Apple Original Films is partnering with Warner Bros on the untitled Brad Pitt Formula 1 film and has set a June 25 2025 international release date, with North America to follow two days later.

Joseph Kosinski directs and is producing with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B, and multiple former F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton through his Dawn Apollo Films.

Pitt stars as a former driver who returns to the sport, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. Filming has taken place during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.

The cast includes Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

Apple Original Films’ latest studio distribution partnership follows arrangements with Paramount on Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon, Universal on Matthew Vaughn’s action thriller Argylle, and Sony on Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, as well as the upcoming July 12 release of Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum romantic comedy Fly Me To The Moon, which just screened at CineEurope, and the George Clooney and Pitt thriller Wolfs on September 20.

The film is being made in collaboration with Formula 1 and the F1 community, including the 10 competing teams and their drivers, the FIA, and race promoters.

Ehren Kruger, who collaborated with Kosinski on Top Gun: Maverick, wrote the screenplay. Copper CEO Penni Thow serves as executive producer.

The wide theatrical release will include Imax theatres.