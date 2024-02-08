Arclight Films will represent international sales at the EFM on Paul Schrader’s Oh, Canada starring Richard Gere, Uma Thurman, Michael, and Jacob Elordi.

Schrader wrote and directed the film based on Russell Banks’s 2021 novel titled Foregone and reunites with Gere, who starred in the filmmaker’s seminal 1980 mystery drama American Gigolo

Oh, Canada depicts the story of famed documentary filmmaker Leonard Fife, an American leftist who fled to Canada as a young man to avoid the Vietnam War draft.

As Fife battles cancer in Montreal during his twilight years, he agrees to a final interview and makes a shocking confession in the presence of his wife (Thurman), his devoted former student Malcolm MacLeod (Imperioli), and a team of filmmakers.

Arclight Films is co-financing and WME Independent jointy represents US rights with lead producer David Gonzales (Schrader’s Master)

Production wrapped last October in upstate New York under a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, and the film is currently in post-production.

Producing alongside Gonzales are Tiffany Boyle (Joyland), Luisa Law (The Accidental Getaway Driver), Scott LaStaiti (Kandahar), and Meghan Hanlon.

Arclight Films chairman Gary Hamilton, Ying Ye, Ryan Hamilton and Brian Beckmann are executive producers alongside Terri Garbarini, Tom Ogden, Andrea Bucko, Kyle Stroud, Elsa Ramo, Oliver Ridge, Andrea Chung, Kathryn M. Moseley and Eyal Rimmon for Sipur Studios.

Arclight and Schrader teamed up on A24’s psychological drama First Reformed starring Ethan Hawke.