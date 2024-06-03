Arclight Films has unveiled the first look of Joel Kinnaman in Stefan Ruzowitzky’s thriller Ice Fall.

The story follows a young Indigenous game warden who arrests a poacher that knows the location of a plane carrying millions of dollars that has crashed in a frozen lake.

When a group of criminals and corrupt cops are alerted to the poacher’s whereabouts, the warden and the poacher must flee across the treacherous lake before the ice melts.

Production on Ice Fall wrapped recently in Bulgaria.

The cast includes Cara Jade Myers, Danny Huston, Graham Greene, Martin Sensmeier, Oliver Trevena, and DeVaughn Nixon. George Mahaffey and Steve Isles co-wrote the screenplay.

Gary Hamilton and Ying Ye of Arclight, Addam Bramich, Top Film’s Volodymyr Artemenko and Eugene Stupka, Ryan Hamilton and Rob Van Norden are producing.

Arclight jointly represents US rights with Capstone Global.