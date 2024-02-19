Cost-cutting is believed to be behind the end of Berlinale Series this year as the festival pivots to fewer high-end TV shows across its programme – yet top industry executives say endorsement from events like Berlin and Cannes can have a “halo effect” for premium shows.

The Berlinale Series Market (February 19-21), now in its 10th year, remains in situ and EFM director Dennis Ruh calls it “an integral part” of the EFM as shows form an element of most sales agents’ line-ups.

At a time when many platforms are backing more mainstream drama series and network-style shows, Fremantle CEO of global drama Christian Vesper believes festivals can help the best projects stand out in a crowded sector.

Festivals, says Vesper, are quite clear about what kinds of projects will fit into their line-ups. “They’re usually looking for director driven projects or writers,” he notes, ”always with a cinematic connection.”

Fremantle-backed The Apartment has produced Supersex – a biopic of porn star Rocco Siffredi – alongside Groenlandia, which is part of the Banijay group.

Italian series Supersex at Netflix and detective drama Dostoevsky from Sky play in Berlinale Special, and German crime series Zeit Verbrechen is in Panorama.

The Berlinale was the first A-list film festival to launch a dedicated high-end TV in 2015. The Berlinale’s TV offering is down this year from eight in 2023’s Berlinale Series.