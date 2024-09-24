Argentina’s National Academy has selected Kill The Jockey (El Jockey) as the country’s submission in the best international feature film Oscar category.

Luis Ortega’s comedy plays in San Sebastian’s Horizontes Latinos section dedicated to Latin American productions after premiering in Venice, and received its North American premiere in Toronto.

Nahuel Perez Biscayart from Robin Campillo’s 120 BPM stars in the tale of identity and reinvention as a gifted jockey who falls foul of a mobster.

The cast includes Ursula Corbero from Money Heist, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Mariana Di Girólamo, and Daniel Fanego, Osmar Nunez, and Luis Ziembrowski.

Ortega directed the 2018 Cannes Un Certain Regard crime drama The Angel, winner of multiple Argentinian Academy awards, and is regarded as one of the country’s brightest filmmaking talents.

Producers are Benjamin Domenech, Santiago Gallelli, Matias Roveda, Ortega, Esteban Perroud, Axel Kuschevatzky, Cindy Teperman, Charlie Cohen, Paz Lazaro, and Nando Vila.

Protagonist Pictures handles international sales on the film from Rei Pictures, El Despacho, Infinity Hill, Exile, and Warner Music Entertainment.

Kill The Jockey will also represent Argentina at Spain’s Goya Awards in the Best IberoAmerican Film category.

Argentina is the most successful country in Latin America at the Oscars with two wins in what is now known as the international feature category for Luis Puenzo’s The Official Story in 1986 and Juan Jose Campanella’s The Secret In Their Eyes in 2010.

The country’s Academy has submitted 49 times until now and has earned five nominations besides the winners, including Damian Szifron’s breakout Wild Tales in 2015.