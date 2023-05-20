UK genre specialist Jinga Films has sold Anthony Waller’s restored cult classic Mute Witness to Arrow Film Distributors and AMC Networks’ streaming platform Shudder for the USA, Canada, UK and Ireland.

Shudder has also taken rights for Australia and New Zealand.

The 1995 Cannes premiere stars Marina Zudna as a mute make-up artist working on a slasher movie who gets locked in the studio over-night and witnesses a brutal murder. Evan Richards and Alec Guinness also star.

Further deals include Nameless (German speaking Europe), A Contracorriente (Spain), Njuta (Scandinavia), Free Dolphin (France) and Vendetta (Portugal).