Prime Video has greenlit a feature documentary about tennis icon Roger Federer, to be co-directed by UK filmmaker Asif Kapadia.

The untitled film will follow the final 12 days of Swiss tennis player Federer’s tennis career, including footage originally intended as a home video. It features interviews from tennis rivals and friends including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

The film will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

Kapadia will co-direct the film with Joe Sabia, creator of Vogue magazine’s online ’73 Questions’ series. It will be produced by Kapadia and George Chignell.

“Initially, the idea was to capture the final moments of my professional tennis career so that I could have it later on to show my family and friends,” said Federer. “During my career, I tended to shy away from having cameras around me and my family, especially during important moments. But I didn’t see the harm in shooting this as it was never intended for the public. However, we captured so many powerful moments, and it transformed into a deeply personal journey.”

UK filmmaker Kapadia has achieved success with his feature documentaries about contemporary iconic figures, from 2010’s Senna, to 2015’s Oscar-winning Amy, to 2019 Cannes title Diego Maradona.