Germany-based Atlas International Film has acquired international sales rights to Dimitri Verhulst’s The Weeping Walk, ahead of its world premiere tomorrow (Tuesday, November 19) at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (POFF).

Verhulst’s feature debut will play in the POFF First Feature Competition. Atlas acquired the film from producers Eurydice Gysel and Koen Mortier of Belgium’s Czar Film & TV.

The Weeping Walk is a surreal road movie in which a mother’s unexpected last will turns a funeral into a procession of several days across the countryside.

Peter Van den Begin, Tom Vermeir, Dominique Van Malder, Marijke Pinoy, Tine Roggeman and Cami Moonen lead the cast.

The film has backing from the Flanders Audiovisual Fund, the Screen Flanders economic fund and the Belgian Tax Shelter. Dutch FilmWorks and Kinepolis Film Distribution will handle Benelux distribution.

Verhulst is known as a writer, who has already had three novels adapted into feature films: Felix van Groeningen’s Cannes 2009 title The Misfortunates, Manu Riche’s Problemski Hotel and Mortier’s Toronto pick Angel.

Verhulst said he “always wanted to tell [The Weeping Walk] story and just could not get [it] into a novel. A different language was needed – one that included silence in its vocabulary.”

“This surreal movie with dark humour comes from a production house that already brought us un-ordinary titles such as Mortier’s Skunk,” said Atlas Internaitonal’s Michel J Vandewalle. “The film is filled with numerous discoveries that maintain the audience’s curiosity right until the very end, amidst an atmosphere of disruption and disbelief.”