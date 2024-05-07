Audrey Diwan’s Emmanuelle will open the 72nd San Sebastian International Film Festival (SSIFF) in competition as a world premiere on September 20.

Naomi Watts, Jamie Campbell Bower, Will Sharpe and Noémie Merlant star in the feature exploring a woman’s erotic fantasies.

Diwan’s previous film Happening premiered at Venice in 2021 where it won both the Golden Lion and the Fipresci prize. It was also nominated for a Bafta and three Cesar awards.

Emmauelle is produced by French outfits Chantelouve, Rectangle Productions and Goodfellas. Beta Fiction Spain is distributing in Spain while Pathé has it for France.

The film is set in a post-MeToo era and is inspired by the Thai-French author Emmanuelle Arsan.

Diwan previously sat on the San Sebastian jury in 2021. She won a Cesar earlier this year for best adapted screenplay for Valérie Donzelli’s Just The Two Of Us.