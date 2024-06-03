Warner Bros will give documentary The Commandant’s Shadow, in which the son of Auschwitz head Rudolf Höss confronts his father’s legacy, a one-week awards-qualifying theatrical run starting on June 7.

Daniela Völker’s film received a two-day theatrical release via Fathom Events last week after premiering in New York. Now the studio is broadening the footprint into Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Miami and New York through a select release.

The Commandant’s Shadow follows 87-year-old Hans Jürgen Höss as he reckons with his family’s horrific past. Höss grew up in the family villa at Auschwitz, adjacent to the camp run by his father where more than one million Jews were murdered.

The film shows how, eight decades later, Höss comes face-to-face with Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, who as a young Jewish prisoner survived the camp. They are joined by their children, Kai Höss and Maya Lasker-Wallfisch.

The Commandant’s Shadow features original excerpts from Rudolf Höss’ autobiography written shortly before his execution.

Gloria Abramoff produced. Executive producers are Wendy Robbins, Neil Blair, Jonathan Blair, Matti Leshem, Joel Greenberg, Len Blavatnik, Danny Cohen, Sajan Raj Kurup, Jani Guest and Jamie Jessop.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Snowstorm Productions Presentation, A Creators Inc. Production, In Association with New Mandate Films.

The life of the Höss family was depicted in Jonathan Glazer’s Oscar-winning A24 film The Zone Of Interest.