Thirty-six Australian features with theatrical distribution in place went into production in Australia in the 12 months to June 30 2024, according to Screen Australia’s annual drama report.

They included Danny and Michael Philippou’s Talk To Me horror sequel Bring Her Back for Causeway Films, Sean Byrne’s Dangerous Animals for Brouhaha Entertainment and Sophie Hyde’s Jimpa for Closer Filns.

Total budgets reached A$214 million, a 50% fall on the five-year average as few had significant budgets and 44% were budgeted between A$1 million and A$5 million.

International investment accounted for just 27% of the slate, the lowest contribution for a decade, while tax breaks or discretionary direct federal and state funding account for around 50% of the total spend, Screen Australia invested in about 40% of the 36 films.

Nine international projects worth A$501 million, seven of which were features, used Australia as a location. In addition, 61 film and television projects spent A$267 million to use Australia as a provider of visual effects and postproduction.

Totally A$768 million, this was 39% down on the previous year and 13% down on the five-year average, principally because less drama for streamers and television went into production.

The report covered narrative online content as well as features and TV/SVOD drama. In total, A$1.7 billion worth of activity was generated by 169 projects, of which 55% were Australian projects.

This was a fall of 29% on the previous 12 months and 10% less than the five-year average. As well as a fall in the number of Australia features, Screen Australia attributed this to the decline in international TV production, the production hiatus caused by the US writers’ and actors’ strikes and the now-resolved uncertainty around Australia’s financial incentive, the Location Offset.

“[This is] a solid result after a three-year peak driven by Australia’s status as a Covid-safe filming destination, streaming growth and a number of high-budget theatrical features,” said Screen Australia chief executive Deirdre Brennan.

The production covered in the report represents about 33% of all audio-visual production expenditure in Australia excluding children’s drama and short-form online production.

Screen Australia intends to expand its research in 2025, including to audience behaviour and attitudes.