Sandy George
Sandy George covers Australia for Screen.
Contact info
- Email:
- Sandy.George@me.com
- News
Australia’s Q1 box office down 26% on 2019 but strong Easter weekend fuels optimism
’The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ on course to be biggest animated film in the territory.
- Features
Directors including Jane Campion, Thomas Vinterberg and Luca Guadagnino discuss Berlin honoree Steven Spielberg’s legacy
Screen International asks 13 filmmakers about Spielberg’s influence on them as storytellers and his impact on global film culture.
- News
Australia to impose local content streaming quotas by mid-2024
The move is part of a five-year plan to revive the country’s wider cultural sector.
- Features
Four Australian films to tempt festival directors in 2023
Sundance 2023 marks a strong start for Australian filmmakers.
- News
Australian box office poised to fall 20-25% in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic 2019
But exhibitors are upbeat as they foresee a steady supply of titles in 2023.
- News
‘Elvis’ dominates film prizes at Australia’s Academy Awards
Director Baz Luhrmann and actor Austin Butler were among 11 winners for Elvis.
- Features
My Screen Life: Studiocanal’s Elizabeth Trotman on box office predictions, female CEOs and British comedies
Studiocanal’s CEO for Australia and New Zealand grew up watching British comedies and now asks her colleagues to predict how each film will perform, rewarding the closest.
- News
Australian film and TV drama production tops $2bn for the first time
Record expenditure reported for the year to end of June 2022.
- Features
How Causeway Films has become Australia’s buzziest independent production company
Led by Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton, the outfit has four new projects being sold at AFM.
- News
Distributor Screen Inc launches in Australia with slate of titles
Industry veteran Dov Kornits has launched the new distribution outfit.
- News
Adelaide Film Festival winners donate prize money to Ukraine fighters
Talent from ‘The Hamlet Syndrome’ now fighting in conflict with Russia.
- News
Adelaide Film Festival reveals competition titles for first annual edition
Indonesian thriller ‘Autobiography’ and Mexican documentary ‘Sanson And Me’ among line-up.
- Features
Arenamedia: the Australian outfit heading to Toronto with a trio of titles
‘Blueback’ starring Mia Wasikowska among those set to screen at TIFF.
- News
Aviator romance ‘Little Bird’ among Screen Australia awardees
Parkland Pictures, Bankside Films and WME handle international sales on four awarded features.
- News
Goran Stolevski’s ‘Of An Age’ wins lucrative CinefestOZ Film Prize
Richard Roxburgh named this year’s CinefestOZ Screen Legend.
- News
‘Neptune Frost’, ‘Sweet As’ win new Melbourne film festival awards
Prizes handed out at 70th anniversary edition of the Australian festival.
- News
Time travel comedy tops Melbourne film festival pitches
Upcoming feature will be pitched in the UK at the Production Finance Market.
- News
Discrimination and mental health issues rife in Australia’s camera departments
Australian Cinematographers Society (ACS) publishes findings of landmark survey.
- News
Australian box office to swing back to $840m in 2023, says report
Would mark a return to pre-pandemic level.
- News
Melbourne film festival reveals first international competition line-up
A total of 11 titles to compete at 70th anniversary edition of festival.