Australian distributor Roadshow Films has postponed the August 24 local release of the highly anticipated Force Of Nature: The Dry 2 as star Eric Bana is “unable to do it justice by promoting it thoroughly” due to his membership of SAG-AFTRA and his support of its ongoing strike.

Melbourne-based Bana stars in the film and also produces through his Pick Up Truck Pictures, with writer-director Robert Connolly of Arenamedia and Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky of Made Up Stories, WME Independent is handling sales.

Force Of Nature: The Dry 2 is a wholly Australian film, shot in Australia with an Australian cast. It is understood to have no studio or streamer involvement. It is not known if the move by Banawas made in the spirit of solidarity with his striking US colleagues or following SAG rules.

Roadshow and the producers declined to reveal whether Bana was employed under a SAG-AFTRA or local contract or to detail to when the film is being postponed.

Bana said he’s “incredibly proud” of the film and the decision comes with “some regret but a large amount of conviction” and he apologised to those who have pre-purchased tickets for the sold-out Q&A sessions.

On some Australian films the majority of actors have their pay, terms and conditions, and rights and residuals payments, determined by the Australian Feature Film Collective Agreement between the Media Entertainment Arts Alliance (MEAA) and Screen Producers Australia. However, one or more leads might be under SAG-AFTRA contracts.

The Dry is the most successful independent local film of the last five years in Australia and grossed A$20.8m (US$14.m) followings its release in early 2021 as cinemas struggled to open fully during the pandemic.

In that film Bana’s character examines crimes he has a personal interest in. In this new one he is looking into why only four women instead of five return from an executive hiking retreat. Novels by Jane Harper provided the source material for both. A trilogy of films is envisaged.

“Just as we did with The Dry, our plan is to be face-to-face with the cinema going public, through event screenings, Q&As, and press appearances at the time of release,” said Bana. “I stand in support of the changes that SAG-AFTRA are fighting for on behalf of all working actors.”