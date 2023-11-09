Vienna-based Autlook Filmsales has acquired world rights, excluding the US and Canada, for the feature-length documentary Uncropped, exec produced by Wes Anderson, in advance of the film receiving its world premiere as the Centerpiece presentation of the DOC NYC festival on November 11.

Directed by D.W. Young, whose credits includeThe Booksellers, the film rediscovers the work of James Hamilton, one of the great chroniclers of the cultural history of the US. Working as a staff photographer during the heyday of alternative print media, most notably for The Village Voice, Hamilton snapped iconic images of musicians including Charles Mingus, Patti Smith and Lou Reed, took intimate portraits of everyone from Liza Minnelli to Alfred Hitchcock, broke off to do set photography for George Romero, Noah Baumbach and Wes Anderson, and pursued powerful and controversial assignments around world.

“Going through NYC and the world with James Hamilton feels like experiencing these times again with a good friend,” said Autlook´s CEO Salma Abdalla. “He is a wonderful storyteller, both on screen and behind the lens. It will a pleasure to introduce Uncropped to a global audience.”

Uncropped is produced by Judith Mizrachy and D.W. Young. Executive producers are Anderson, Chris Fralic, Irma Fralic, and Dan Wechsler.

Along with James Hamilton, the film features Anderson, Joe Conason, Michael Daly, Thulani Davis, Kathy Dobie, Richard Goldstein, Alexandra Jacobs, Mark Jacobson, David Lee, Thurston Moore, Sylvia Plachy, Eva Prinz, and Susan Vermazen.

Autlook is at IDFA this week with a slate that includes feature doc Invisible Nation, about Taiwan’s first female president Tsai Ing-wen, directed by Vanessa Hope and produced by Good Machine co-founder Ted Hope, and Girl Away From Home, a new short doc co-directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont (an Oscar nominee for last year’s A House Made Of Splinters) and Ukrainian Alisa Kovalenko.