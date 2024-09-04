Autlook has taken on international sales, excluding the US, for Ted Passon’s documentary Patrice: The Movie, ahead of its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Hulu has US rights to the film, which plays in TIFF Docs.

Patrice: The Movie combines observational documentary and fantastical stage-play recreations to follow Patrice Jetter who has found the love of her life, Garry Wickham. Both are disabled, and want to get married and live together, but doing either could jeopardise the government benefits they need to make ends meet. With long-time friend, director Passon, Jetter recreates scenes from her life, showing the struggles she endures.

Passon said: “As a disabled person navigating this system, Patrice’s story is unfortunately very common. We’re telling a very ordinary story but through the lens of a person who is, herself, completely extraordinary.”

Patrice: The Movie is produced by Kyla Harris, Innbo Shim and Emily Spivack. David Sloan is senior executive producer and Claire Weinraub is executive producer for ABC News Studios.

James LeBrecht (Crip Camp) and Poh Si Teng (St. Louis Superman) are also executive producers alongside Jennifer J. Pritzker, Chandra Jessee and Rebecca Lichtenfeld for Inmaat Foundation, Ruth Ann Harnisch for the Harnisch Foundation, David Dunn and Passon.

Autlook’s TIFF slate also includes world premieres of Lina Vdovîi and Radu Ciorniciuc’s Tata; No Other Land, directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor.