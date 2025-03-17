Hong Kong outfit Autumn Sun has secured international sales rights to Moonlight Madness, a Chinese comedy featuring Don Lee, and has already landed a distribution deal in Korea.

On the first day of Filmart, the sales agency revealed it has sold the feature to South Korea’s Big Wave Cinema, which is planning a theatrical release. The film opened in China on December 31.

The story centres on a top lawyer, played by Creation Of The Gods star Kris Phillips, who finds himself in hot water during an affair in a hotel. Lee makes a special appearance as a jealous boyfriend throwing his signature punches.

It marks the first time that Korean star Lee, known for blockbuster franchise The Roundup and Marvel superhero film Eternals, has appeared in a Chinese production.

It is also the first collaboration between Autumn Sun and Hong Kong’s Scene One, launched by producer Serena Deng Shuo, who is also the film’s producer and credited for bringing Lee onboard.

“When we first showed Ma Dong-seok (Don Lee) the script, he liked it being a comedy”, said Deng. “Having it be a Chinese production is also a first for the action superstar”.

Further titles on Autumn Sun’s Filmart slate include Tamil production The Mayan, an action film based on Indian mythology about an apocalyptic prophecy, directed by J. Rajes Kanna.

It is also handling Thai horror The Master’s Face (Mulu Nakru), which sold to Taiwan’s MovieCloud before the market, and two horror titles from Indonesia: Curse Of The Flesh and Summoning Evil.

At Filmart, Autumn Sun will give an Asian market premiere to animation Inspector Sun. The slate of new titles is rounded out by Cop And A Half, a gangster thriller from South Africa on the company is handling Asian sales.

“Besides offering features, we are starting other format sales such as shorts,” said Autumn Sun managing director Elliot Tong. “With already more than $967m (RMB1bn) business in China, buyers from Asia are very curious if shorts can work in their own markets.”