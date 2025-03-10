Daisy Kim
Does ‘Mickey 17’ release in China indicate easing of Korean content ‘ban’?
Bong Joon Ho’s dark comedy also led the Korean box office for a second consecutive week.
‘Train To Busan’ director Yeon Sang-ho readies zombie thriller ‘Gunche’
The film will star Gianna Jun in her first feature role for 10 years
Korea’s CJ ENM recruits Acemaker CEO Jung Hyun-joo to lead film division
The former CEO of Acemaker Movieworks is known for her work on Bong Joon Ho’s ‘The Host’.