Screen has curated this list of dates for the 2023-2024 awards season. The below list will be updated as more dates are unveiled or changed.
November
2: British Indepedent Film Awards (Bifa) nominations announced
3: Bifa round three voting opens
27: Bifa round three voting closes; Gotham Awards ceremony
December
1: Critics Choice Awards nominations voting opens
3: Bifa ceremony
4: Screen Actors Guild (SAG) nominations voting opens
5: Independent Spirit Awards nominations announced
8: Bafta round one voting opens
8: Critics Choice Awards nominations voting closes
9: European Film Awards ceremony
11: Directors Guild of America (DGA) nominations voting opens
13: Critics Choice Awards nominations announced
14: Oscars preliminary voting for shortlists begins
18: Oscars preliminary voting for shortlists ends
21: Oscars shortlists announcement; Producers Guild Of America (PGA) nominations voting opens
29: Bafta round one voting closes
January
5: Bafta round two voting opens; Bafta longlists announced; Critics Choice Awards final voting opens
7: SAG nominations voting closes; Golden Globes Awards ceremony
9: Governors Awards ceremony; DGA nomination voting closes
10: DGA nominations announced; DGA final voting opens
11: Oscars round one voting opens; PGA nominations voting closes
12: Bafta round two voting closes; Critics Choice Awards final voting close; PGA nominations
14: Critics Choice Awards ceremony
16: Oscars round one voting closes
18: Bafta nominations announced
19: Bafta final round voting opens
22: PGA final voting opens
23: Oscar nominations announced
24: Cesar nominations announced
February
9: DGA voting closes
10: DGA awards ceremony; Goya Awards ceremony
13: Bafta final round voting closes
15: PGA final voting closes
18: British Academy Film Awards ceremony
21: Writers Guild of America (WGA) nominations announced
22: Oscars final round voting opens
23: Cesar Awards ceremony
24: SAG Awards ceremony
25: Independent Spirit Awards ceremony; PGA Awards ceremony
27: Oscars final round voting closes
March
10: Academy Awards ceremony
April
14: WGA ceremony
