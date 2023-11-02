Screen has curated this list of dates for the 2023-2024 awards season. The below list will be updated as more dates are unveiled or changed.

November

2: British Indepedent Film Awards (Bifa) nominations announced

3: Bifa round three voting opens

27: Bifa round three voting closes; Gotham Awards ceremony

December

1: Critics Choice Awards nominations voting opens

3: Bifa ceremony

4: Screen Actors Guild (SAG) nominations voting opens

5: Independent Spirit Awards nominations announced

8: Bafta round one voting opens

8: Critics Choice Awards nominations voting closes

9: European Film Awards ceremony

11: Directors Guild of America (DGA) nominations voting opens

13: Critics Choice Awards nominations announced

14: Oscars preliminary voting for shortlists begins

18: Oscars preliminary voting for shortlists ends

21: Oscars shortlists announcement; Producers Guild Of America (PGA) nominations voting opens

29: Bafta round one voting closes

January

5: Bafta round two voting opens; Bafta longlists announced; Critics Choice Awards final voting opens

7: SAG nominations voting closes; Golden Globes Awards ceremony

9: Governors Awards ceremony; DGA nomination voting closes

10: DGA nominations announced; DGA final voting opens

11: Oscars round one voting opens; PGA nominations voting closes

12: Bafta round two voting closes; Critics Choice Awards final voting close; PGA nominations

14: Critics Choice Awards ceremony

16: Oscars round one voting closes

18: Bafta nominations announced

19: Bafta final round voting opens

22: PGA final voting opens

23: Oscar nominations announced

24: Cesar nominations announced

February

9: DGA voting closes

10: DGA awards ceremony; Goya Awards ceremony

13: Bafta final round voting closes

15: PGA final voting closes

18: British Academy Film Awards ceremony

21: Writers Guild of America (WGA) nominations announced

22: Oscars final round voting opens

23: Cesar Awards ceremony

24: SAG Awards ceremony

25: Independent Spirit Awards ceremony; PGA Awards ceremony

27: Oscars final round voting closes

March

10: Academy Awards ceremony

April

14: WGA ceremony