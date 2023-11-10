In the wake of the tentative agreement reached by SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP on Wednesday (November 8), actors are quickly making up for lost time on the awards trail as the season kicks into gear.

Awards campaigners and PRs have confirmed to Screen that Q&As, receptions, screenings and other events are rapidly filling up actors’ diaries. Starting as soon as next week, among them is Searchlight Pictures’ All Of Us Strangers with stars Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal both due to attend an awards screening and Q&A of the film in London next week. Andrew Haigh’s romance drama is nominated for 14 British Independent Film Awards (Bifas) and is set to be released in the UK on January 26.

Rosamund Pike will also attend a Q&A and screening for Bafta members of Emerald Fennell’s new feature Saltburn next weekend. The film is distributed by MGM and Warner Bros and stars Barry Keoghan and Archie Madekwe who were both quick to take to Instagram after the strike rules lifted on Thursday (November 9) at 12:01 am PT to post about the psychological thriller. It will be released in the UK on November 17.

Other stars confirmed to be in London for promotion and awards campaigning include Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan for Netflix’s Maestro. The pair were not able to attend the film’s Venice premiere but the conductor biopic, which Cooper also directs, will be released later this month.

Also hitting the awards trail in London is Colman Domingo, star of Netflix’s fellow awards contender Rustin which was released last week. Julianne Moore and Charles Melton, stars of Todd Haynes’s May December for which Studiocanal and Sky Cinema will handle the UK release, are also confirmed for London events.

Award ceremonies

With the Bifa ceremony less than a month away (December 3), organisers are breathing a sigh of relief considering two of its most nominated titles – All Of Us Strangers and Rye Lane, both Searchlight titles – were under strike rule. Though it is too early to confirm which names will be able to make next month’s ceremony, directors Amy Gustin and Deena Wallace told Screen it is “looking like being a great year”.

“The strike lifting should mean that we’ll be able to celebrate properly the exceptional films and talent recognised in this year’s BIFA nominations,” they said. “However, while it may mean that some performers who wouldn’t have been able to come will now be free to, it might also mean that we lose some to productions restarting.”

Bafta is also expected to announce several events in its awards calendar soon.

There are plenty of major premieres scheduled in London in the coming month including Ridley Scott’s Napoleon (November 16), Disney’s Wish (November 20) as well as Warner Bros titles Wonka (December 5) and The Colour Purple (December 18).