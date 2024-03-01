Falling Into Place, the debut feature of German filmmaker Aylin Tezel, has secured key deals ahead of its UK premiere at Glasgow Film Festival tomorrow (Saturday March 2).

Following last week’s European Film Market, the film has sold to Australia and New Zealand (Palace Films), Spain (Syldavia Cinema), Switzerland (Royal Film) and former-Yugoslavia and Albania, plus international inflight rights (Karantanija).

German sales agency Global Screen is selling the title; Port au Prince Pictures conducted a German release in December. The film will have its US premiere at Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival on March 14.

Set in Scotland and London, Falling Into Place follows two people on the run from themselves, who meet too briefly over a winter weekend.

Comparing the film to BBC series Normal People, Palace Films CEO Benjamin Zeccola said, “I was immediately captivated by the unfolding romance, the roguish charm and sweet vulnerability of the leads, and the story felt so relatable yet exotic as it travelled from Scotland to London.”

It is written and directed by Tezel, who is known as an actress for films including Amazon Studios’ 7500 with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and German series Unbroken.

The film had its world premiere at Hamburg Film Festival in October last year, going on to play Tallinn Black Nights. It received the Bavarian Film Award for best debut director, presented during last month’s Berlinale.

The film is produced by Jakob Weydemann, Jonas Weydemann and Yvonne Wellie for their company Weydemann Bros and is backed by German Film Fund, Media Creative Europe and Screen Scotland.