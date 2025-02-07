Fledgling French sales outfit B-Rated International has added a trio of titles to its debut EFM slate.

Marta Bergman’s L’Enfant Belier is a people-smuggling drama based on the true story of a couple who arrive in Belgium illegally with their two year-old daughter en route to the UK. Producers are Belgium’s Frakas Productions and Canada’s Productions des Années Lumières.

B-Rated is also launching Olivier Meys’ Jahia’s Summer, about the friendship between two women, one from Eritrea, the other from Moldova, living in a Belgian centre for asylum seekers. It is produced by Belgium’s Michigan Films, with France’s Kidam and Luxembourg’s Red Lion.

The company has also acquired Wieslaw Paluch’s Polish music drama Go Against The Flow set at the end of the 1970s about a group of teenagers inspired by the Sex Pistols playing punk rock. Polish TVP is co-selling.

Rounding out the new titles in its line-up are Romanian filmmaker Andrei Cretulescu’s horror thriller Ext Car Night described as that. Both films are completed.

B-Rated’s slate also includes Yannis Dimolitsas’ docu-drama Maria Callas – Monica Bellucci: An Encounter that explores the life of the iconic diva, brought to life by Bellucci, through letters and rare footage. US-based The Good Fairy’s Fanny Ostojic is co-selling.

It also has the first market screenings of Latvian filmmaker Juris Kursietis’ Tallinn Black Nights premiere The Exalted, a satire of the upper classes that stars Johanna Wokalek as a renowned German organist who discovers her Latvian husband’s involvement in a corruption scandal.

B-Rated is also seeking international financing for Damien Gonzalez’s horror N’Aie Pas Peur starring Tom Mercier and produced by Bright Light Films’ Thomas Bruxelles.

The company was launched in late 2024 by former Mediawan international sales and acquisitions executive Arnaud Chevallier.

“In a few years, we aim to be selling only films we are co-producing, to create a label with a strong DNA, and take advantage of our connections within a European network,” said Chevallier.

The company also has a sales arm in Madrid spearheaded by Tanguy Renaud.