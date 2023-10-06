The producers of Tyrese Gibson and Harvey Keitel action thriller Hard Matter are launching Los Angeles-based sales company Baby Monster Media at AFM with a roster including Eric Roberts psychological thriller Into The Fade.

Justin Price of Powell and Price Productions and Franzi Schissler are behind the new venture and serve as COO and head of sales and acquisitions, respectively.

Baby Monster Media will focus on sci-fi and action films, handling third-party titles and in-house titles from Powell and Price Productions.

The partners will also bring to market the German action thriller Stalemate directed by Ilka Sparringa, which tells of a young lawyer accused of murder who leaves his family and disappears into the homeless community, and sci-fi action title Drift about the downfall of AI in the distant future.

“We are very selective about the projects that we present to buyers, and we are excited to showcase the immensely talented group of film makers at this year’s marketplace,” said Price, who directed Hard Matter.

Powell and Price Productions is backed by finance veteran Latavius Powell and its credits besides Hard Matter include Reapers starring Danny Trejo and Amin Joseph; The Chamber with Roberts and Stalemate.

“We’ve identified sales as the next target in this expansion, and we’re thrilled to have Franzi Schissler bring her years of experience and relationships to this new venture, and help us capitalise on our built-in pipeline of films,” said Price.

“Not only is she an amazing action star but she is a multi-hyphenate that will guide Baby Monster Media into the ever changing film landscape.”