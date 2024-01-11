StudiocanalUK has released the first trailer for Back To Black, its upcoming biopic of singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse.

Marisa Abela – a Screen Star of Tomorrow in 2023 – stars as the late Winehouse, with the trailer depicting her performing at various gigs, as well as interactions with paparazzi and her husband Blake Fielder-Civil, played by Jack O’Connell.

The film sees director Sam Taylor-Johnson reteam with writer Matt Greenhalgh; the duo had a hit with a previous music star biopic, 2009’s John Lennon story Nowhere Boy. Back To Black is produced by Debra Hayward and Alison Owen for Monumental Pictures.

The film will be released by Studiocanal in the UK and Ireland on April 12; and by Focus Features in the US on May 10. Eddie Marsan as Winehouse’s father Mitch Winehouse, Juliet Cowan as her mother Janis Winehouse-Collins and Lesley Manville as her grandmother Cynthia Winehouse round out the cast.