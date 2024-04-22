Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Apr 19-21) Total gross to date Week 1. Back To Black (Studiocanal) £1.9m £6.4m 2 2. Civil War (Entertainment Film Distributors) £1.1m £3.8m 3 3. Kung Fu Panda 4 (Universal) £898,807 £18.6m 4 4. Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire (Warner Bros) £649,284 £12.9m 4 5. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (Sony) £594,971 £594,971 1

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.23

Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black topped the UK-Ireland box office chart for a second weekend; as horror Abigail started fifth on a weekend dominated by holdover titles.

Back To Black added £1.9m – a decent hold from its opening, falling just 30.1%. This is a better second-weekend hold than recent music biopics, including this year’s Bob Marley: One Love (-42.9%) and 2019’s Rocketman (-37.5%), although the Studiocanal film’s £6.4m total is lower than both at the same stage.

It has also passed the £3.8m total of Asif Kapadia’s 2015 documentary Amy, about the late singer.

Alex Garland’s Civil War also put in a strong performance on its second session, rising to second in the chart. It dropped just 33% on its opening, with £1.1m taking it to a £3.8m total; and has passed the £2.9m of Ex Machina to become Garland’s highest-grossing film as director in the territory.

Universal animation Kung Fu Panda 4 dropped to third on its fourth weekend. A 49% fall gave it £898,807 for a healthy £18.6m total. It has already passed the £17m of 2011’s Kung Fu Panda 2 and £14.2m of 2016’s number three; another couple of weeks in cinemas should see it pass the £20.4m of 2008’s Kung Fu Panda to become the highest-grossing title of the series.

Warner Bros’ Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire added £649,284 on its fourth weekend, and is up to £12.9m. The £16m of 1998’s Godzilla and the £17.2m of 2014’s Godzilla may prove slightly beyond it.

Horror Abigail started in fifth for Universal with a £594,971 weekend, from 526 sites at a £1,104 average.

Top five takings came in at almost £5.1m – down 37.1% on last weekend, and perhaps more concerningly down 33.2% on the equivalent weekend from last year. Cinemas will look to Warner Bros’ Challengers to serve up audiences next weekend.

Holdovers, event titles prosper

Sony’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire added £395,186 on its fifth weekend – a 49.8% drop. The film is up to £14.7m, as comfortably the highest-grossing Ghostbusters title to date ahead of 1984’s Ghostbusters (£12.4m).

Former number one Dune: Part Two added £331,441 on its eighth weekend, to hit a £38.7m total. It has now entered the 90 highest-grossing films of all time in the UK and Ireland, passing the likes of Fast & Furious 7 and The Simpsons (both lower £38.7m).

Dev Patel’s Monkey Man added £215,472 on its third weekend in cinemas, a 44% drop that brought it to almost £2.2m in total.

Horror The First Omen leads Disney’s slate, and fell 64% on its third weekend with £93,746 taking it to £1.4m total.

Event cinema releases continue to be a profitable terrain for cinemas. Trafalgar Releasing’s latest Met Opera 2023/24 title La Rondine brought in £78,917 from just 100 screenings predominantly on Saturday, April 20, with final figures still to come.

CinemaLive’s event cinema release of An American In Paris brought in £72,387 on Sunday, April 21, and has £142,186 including its Thursday, April 18 event opening.

Signature Entertainment’s Canadian animation Butterfly Tale opened to £63,487 this weekend.

Another animation, Universal’s Migration, continues to flap its wings with £50,809 on its 12th session taking it to a £21.1m total.

On its ninth weekend in cinemas Studiocanal’s Wicked Little Letters added £34,369 to hit a respectable £9.4m.

Now on an excellent ninth consecutive week in cinemas, Wim Wenders’ Oscar-nominated Perfect Days dropped just five percent on its previous session, with £26,740 bringing it to an impressive £1.2m cume.

Sometimes I Think About Dying starring Daisy Ridley opened to £21,801 for Vertigo Releasing, and has £29,398 including previews.

Jeymes Samuel’s religious-themed adventure comedy The Book Of Clarence opened to a flat £20,490 for Sony, and has £36,255 including previews.

Ilker Catak’s Oscar-nominated The Teachers’ Lounge added £20,959 on its second session, and is up to £78,353 from two weekends for Curzon.

Black Bear horror Immaculate starring Sydney Sweeney added £16,000 on its fifth weekend, and has just over £1.7m in total.

Jeanne Du Barry starring Johnny Depp opened to a low £13,299 for Miracle63, and has £13,770 including previews with 11 venues still to report.

Vertigo Releasing’s Late Night With The Devil added £12,597 on a decent fifth weekend in cinemas, and is up to £782,410.

Mothers’ Instinct starring Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain is dropping out of cinemas after four weekends, adding £12,018 on its latest session for Studiocanal to hit £962,737.

Image-making documentary Fantastic Machine opened to £9,000 for Picturehouse Entertainment, and has £11,500 including previews.

UK comedy Swede Caroline starring Jo Hartley opened to £6,161 for Picnik Entertainment. The film has £9,670 including previews, with many additional bookings for the coming weeks, predominantly on weekdays.

Paul Duane’s UK-Ireland folk horror All You Need Is Death opened to £7,000 including previews for Blue Finch Films.

Thomas Pickering’s eco-health documentary I Could Never Go Vegan opened to £5,306 including previews for Dartmouth Films.

Seventh Art Distribution’s latest art-themed event cinema release John Singer Sargent: Fashion & Swagger took £55,164 on Tuesday, April 16; and has £95,900 through Sunday, April 21.