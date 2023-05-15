Apple TV+’s Bad Sisters and Channel 4’s I Am Ruth took home two prizes each at this year’s Bafta Television awards.

Bad Sisters won best drama series and best supporting actress for Anne-Marie Duff. The black comedy drama follows a group of sisters who plan to kill one of the sisters’ husbands. It’s created by Sharon Horgan, who also stars, Brett Baer and Dave Finkel.

Kate Winslet won best leading actress for her performance in I Am Ruth which also picked up best single drama. Written by Dominic Savage and Winslet herself, the Channel 4 drama focuses on a mother concerned about her daughter’s mental health.

Other acting wins included Ben Whishaw for best leading actor in BBC1’s This Is Going To Hurt and Adeel Akhtar in best supporting actor for Sherwood.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story picked up best international series while Nicôle Lecky’s musical drama Mood took home best mini-series.

Channel 4’s Derry Girls was named best scripted comedy programme following its conclusion last year.

The awards were handed out last night (May 14) at a ceremony in London’s Royal Festival Hall hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.