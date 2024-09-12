Bafta’s sustainability organisation, Bafta albert, has appointed Ralph Lee as its first chair.

Lee was formerly CEO of BBC Studios Productions, which he left in April after six years.

The role of chair is a voluntary part-time non-executive position, with Lee also joining the Bafta board of trustees.

As Bafta albert chair, he will be responsible for recruiting non-executive directors in the coming weeks as well as communicating between Bafta albert, Bafta and the Industry Steering group. The latter supports the development and implementation of Bafta albert’s objectives, with members including the BBC and BBC Studios, ITV, Channel 4, Netflix, Amazon Studios, and Sky.

On the appointment, Lee said: ”Bafta albert’s work up to this point has been fantastic, and I’m excited to join at this crucial moment as we begin to supercharge the organisation’s impact both on and off-screen.”

Matt Scarff, BAFTA albert managing director, said: ”It is a privilege to have the opportunity to work alongside Ralph. Not only is he responsible for some of the most popular content that has been on our screens, but his passion for sustainability and our need to protect the living world is unquestionable.”

Established in 2011, Bafta albert supports the film and TV industries in reducing the environmental impact of production and creating content that supports a vision for a sustainable future.