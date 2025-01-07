Bafta has announced the five actors nominated for the 2025 EE Rising Star award.

They are: Marisa Abela, Jharrel Jerome, David Jonsson, Mikey Madison and Nabhaan Rizwan.

The nominees were announced by actor and previous Rising Star winner Jack O’Connell at an event at London’s Savoy Hotel. Abela, Jonsson and Rizwan were in attendance, with Jerome and Madison sending video messages from the US.

Nominees are not directly selected for a single performance, although they have typically received acclaim in the past year for one particular role.

For Abela it is Back To Black; for Jerome it is Unstoppable; for Jonsson it is Alien: Romulus; for Madison it is Anora; and for Rizwan it is In Camera.

Abela, Jonsson and Rizwan, the three British actors among the selection, have all previously been named Screen UK-Ireland Stars of Tomorrow.

The full Bafta nominations will be announced on Thursday, January 15; with the ceremony on February 16 at the Royal Festival Hall in central London.

Last year’s award was won by Mia McKenna-Bruce, star of How To Have Sex and 2023 Screen Star of Tomorrow.