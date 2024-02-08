Bafta has appointed Courtney LaBarge Bell as the new executive director of its North America branch.

Taking over the role from Matthew Wiseman in March, Bell will oversee the teams in Los Angeles and New York as well as the organisation’s US initiatives including Breakthrough USA and the Newcomers program. She will work closely with UK-based Bafta CEO Jane Millichip and the recently appointed chair of the North America board of directors, Joyce Pierpoline.

Bell’s last role was a director of development at gender equality organisation WIF (Women In Film) where she headed fundraising and key partnerships.

Previously, Bell was at the Sundance Institute in corporate partnerships and has also contributed at Tribeca, Telluride and Full Frame festivals.

”This opportunity to lead the Bafta A North America team combines all of my passions: empowering storytellers, championing inclusivity, progress and excellence in the screen industries, and leading mission-driven organizations,” said Bell.

In 2021, Bafta expanded its North America operations to unify its Los Angeles and New York branches.