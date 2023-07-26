Bafta has confirmed the new and returning chairs and deputy chair of its film and television committees, with Anna Higgs returning as film chair, alongside newly elected deputy film chair Emily Stillman.

Higgs – who was recently named as managing director of UK talent agency Casarotto Ramsay & Associates, will return to Bafta after holding the position of chair for two years prior. She will serve alongside newly-elected deputy chair, vice president at Warner Bros. Studio Leavesden Emily Stillman, who takes over from Alexandra Derbyshire.

Director of commissioning at multi-channel broadcaster UKTV Hilary Rosen has been elected as chair of Bafta’s TV committee, while Christine Healy, COO of Keshet Productions UK, has been freshly elected deputy chair.

Former chair of the Bafta TV committee Sara Putt was appointed by the board as chair of Bafta in June 2023. Tara Saunders continues as chair of the Games Committee, alongside deputy chair Des Gayle.