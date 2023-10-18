The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) has announced £277,000 in grants for emerging creatives from lower-income backgrounds working in the UK screen industries.

This is an increase on grants totalling £240,000 that were awarded in 2022.

The 2023 grants have been awarded to 77 individuals across 27 scholarships for US and UK students towards undergraduate and postgraduate course fees; and 50 recipients of the Prince William Bursaries.

The Prince William Bursary Fund is supported by director Paul Greengrass and consists of up to £2,000 to help those from lower-income backgrounds in entry-level positions in the film industry to access job opportunities. The scheme was piloted with 14 recipients in 2021 while 34 individuals received bursaries last year.

The bursaries can be put towards services including specialist equipment, driving lessons and training courses with the aim of offering support that might otherwise act as a barrier. Individuals will also have access to Bafta mentorship and various events.

The stats

Bafta has also revealed 19% of its members come from lower-income backgrounds. The definition of ‘lower income’ was defined by the UK government’s Social Mobility Commission and refers to its 12,000 members as of October 2023. It is determined according to the response to a question members are asked when they join about the occupations of their parents when they were aged 14.

It is the first time Bafta has published this socio-economic information. The organisation will now publish it annually, along with member statistics on gender, ethnicity and disability.

The organisation has also created a resource for industry hirers - such as broadcast commissioners, independent producers, film studios and games developer leads - to become more “class-aware”. It includes videos from more than 20 creatives and practitioners, including Jack O’Connell, Shane Meadows and Aisha Bywaters, who share their experiences of tackling financial and social barriers in the screen arts.

The themes explored also include authentic representation, ‘code-switching’ and ideas for improving HR and recruitment practices. It will be made available later this year.

Bafta CEO Jane Millichip said: “The cost-of-living crisis is exacerbating class inequality in the screen industries. Many people working in film and TV are struggling to forge sustainable careers, whilst aspiring young creatives feel our sector is out of reach.

“In recent years our sector has made significant progress to better represent the diversity of our society on and off screen, this work must continue through collective intervention from across the industry, and we must ensure that the impact of economic downturn does not erode opportunity for those from lower socio-economic backgrounds.”