Bafta’s talent programme, Bafta Elevate, has launched an initiative for creatives in documentary and specialist factual from underrepresented backgrounds.

Bafta has partnered with men’s fashion brand dunhill to deliver the two-year programme aimed at mid-senior development producers, producers, directors and producer-directors.

The 20 participants selected – 50% of which will be women - will have access to networking and industry exposure alongside a host of wider knowledge-building and focused professional development over two years.

Documentary filmmaker Asif Kapadia and presenter, actor and director Reggie Yates are among the creatives to endorse the programme.

The programme comes as a result of extensive research by Bafta over the past 18 months including consultations, roundtables and masterclasses with leading industry executives and talent.

The results found that some of the barriers in documentary and factual programme-making include the impact of social mobility; budgetary pressures on commissioning decisions; and systematic challenges.

Applications are currently open with the cohort expected to be unveiled in February 2025.