Bafta has moved swiftly to quell mounting unrest among UK distributors over new fee structures for submissions to the 2025 Bafta Film Awards that were hitting them financially and causing huge amounts of extra paperwork.

The cause for concern is the fear from distributors they would have to pay £11,000 (an increase from £8,000 last year) to submit certain titles into Bafta’s best film category, even if they were being submitted into one of the best documentary, film not in the English-language (FNIEL) and outstanding British film categories.

Previously, they would have expected to pay an entry fee of just £800 (increased to £850 this year) if submitting in one of those three categories and still be eligible for best film.

The £11,000 fee is what is being charged for entry in best film for non-British, English-language dramatic features.

A Bafta source blamed the confusion on unclear language in the rulebook that was open to misinterpretation, and a communication sent to distributors earlier this month that contained “a piece of information that was incorrect“ regarding the fee structure.

However, in an email sent out late on Thursday (October 10) to the Film Distributors’ Association (FDA) and multiple entrants, Bafta “sincerely apologised” for the confusion and provided a clearer version of the fee structure.

“We deeply value our relationships with you all – bringing the work of your brilliant films and filmmakers to public attention is at the heart of our mission as an arts charity and academy,” said the message from Emma Baehr, Bafta’s executive director of awards and content, which Screen has seen.

“We know it’s not a level playing field, which is why we have a tiered entry fee structure and appeals process, enabling films of all budgets to enter our awards and have the chance to be seen and considered by our voters.”

The submission deadline was originally set for next week. Distributors unwilling or unable to pay the extra money were contemplating not entering documentaries, FNIEL and British titles into the best film category, and at least one had already submitted an appeal on the fee.

Now, all films that qualify for outstanding British film, documentary or FNIEL can enter all other categories including best film, and will only be required to pay £850. To be eligible for best film, titles must still meet a higher theatrical threshold of at least one week in 50 UK cinemas, the equivalent of 350 total screenings.

Bafta, whose rulebook has been amended to reflect the new guidance, also confirmed an extension to the entry deadline to 6pm on October 23, 2024 “to enable distributors more time to consider their entry plans”.

“It is a relief to see Bafta take on board distributors’ and filmmakers’ concerns and remove the uncertainty over this year’s best film entry fees,” said one distributor after receiving Bafta’s email. “In the spirit of the awards, it’s fair that every film should be given the opportunity to be considered for best film.

“Looking to the future, it could be pragmatic for Bafta to consult more closely with the FDA on any potential rule changes in advance to ensure they can be implemented fairly and with clear reason.”