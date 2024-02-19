Bafta has said it is taking the stage invasion by an online prankster during the Film Awards on Sunday “very seriously”.

A man, who has not been named by Bafta, made his way onto the stage during Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas’ acceptance of the best film prize for Oppenheimer.

“A social media prankster was removed by security last night after joining the winners of the final award on stage,” said a Bafta spokesperson.

“We are taking this very seriously, and don’t wish to grant him any publicity by commenting further.”

The man, a social media prankster who is believed to have previously infiltrated awards ceremonies at the Brits, the Mobos and the Ballon d’Or football awards, stood silently at the back of the stage as producer Thomas made a speech.

He had made his way up there after Thomas invited the cast members on stage; he had been sat on the other side of the auditorium.

Other people on stage at the time included best actor winner Cillian Murphy, producer Charles Roven, host David Tennant and Michael J. Fox, presenter of the best film award.

The intruder was apprehended by security when he left the stage with the Oppenheimer team.

Oppenheimer had a stellar night at last night’s cermony, taking seven prizes including best film and director for Nolan.

The ceremony aired on BBC and iPlayer in the UK, with an average audience of 3m and a peak of 3.8m.