Warner Bros’ Barbie will cross the $600m mark at the North American box office today (September 1), becoming the 14th film to do so in unadjusted terms and the first film of 2023 to accomplish the feat.

Greta Gerwig’s tentpole stood at $598.8m on Friday morning – its 43rd day of release – after adding $1.3m on Thursday heading into its seventh weekend of release.

With this weekend’s grosses it should overtake 2018’s Incredibles 2 on $608.6m to rank as the 13th highest film of all time at the box office in unadjusted terms.

After that is has Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2012) on $620.2m and The Avengers (2017) on $623.4m in its sights.

Further revenues will come when Barbie will get a one-week Imax run starting on September 22 as screens become available after Universal’s Oppenheimer claimed the large screen run.

The film has smashed records along the way, becoming Warner Bros’ highest earner at the North American box office, the highest for stars Margot Robbie (who also produced) and Ryan Gosling, and the highest opening weekend and highest grossing live-action film directed by a woman.